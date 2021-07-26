18-year-old charged with killing his father has first appearance in court in Greensboro

Greensboro police said Thomas Thurman, 43, was shot and killed Friday night. Police arrested Thurman's 18-year-old son in connection with his death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A son accused of shooting and killing his own father made his first court appearance on Monday, just days after he was charged with the crime in Greensboro.

Greensboro police charged Jalen Thurman, 18, with first-degree murder. Police said he was the victim's son.

Investigators said Jalen Thurman shot his father, Thomas Thurman, 43.

In the courtroom, Jalen Thurman's grandmother and mother spoke. They told Jalen Thurman they loved him and he said he loved them too.

Police said this all happened Friday night, along Twain Road. Once investigators arrived on the scene, they said they found Jalen Thurman's father, with a gunshot wound.

Police later arrested Jalen Thurman not far from where the shooting happened. So far, The Greensboro Police Department hasn't released any other details in regard to this investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Jalen Thurman remains in jail without bond and the judge appointed him a capital defender.