Greensboro man shot and killed, police arrest 18-year-old son and charge him with murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is dead and his 18-year-old son is behind bars Saturday after police responded to a shooting Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Twain Road in reference to a shooting. That's where they found 43-year-old Thomas Thurman, who had been shot.

First responders tried to help the victim, but police said he died at the scene.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Jalen Donte Thurman, the victim's son, and charged him with first-degree murder.

The suspect is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.