Greensboro man shot and killed, police arrest 18-year-old son and charge him with murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is dead and his 18-year-old son is behind bars Saturday after police responded to a shooting Friday night.
Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Twain Road in reference to a shooting. That's where they found 43-year-old Thomas Thurman, who had been shot.
First responders tried to help the victim, but police said he died at the scene.
Police have arrested 18-year-old Jalen Donte Thurman, the victim's son, and charged him with first-degree murder.
The suspect is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
Greensboro Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.