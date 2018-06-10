ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A drug epidemic crisis is crippling the country.

Now, an undercover drug bust in Rowan County is highlighting a deadly trend.

Two people are in custody after they were suspected of selling “gray death.” It’s a deadly new drug that is made up of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil.

Local experts say the elephant tranquilizer often found in gray death is so potent, you can overdose by just touching it.

Undercover detectives say when they bought the drugs, it had a grayish color, not white like pure heroin. That’s when they realized they could be dealing with something much deadlier.

Stephen Carrigan, 49, and 49-year-old Laura Nardone are accused of selling detectives 70 grams or about $14,000 of street value.

Experts say “gray death” can kill simply by touching it.

“A substance the size of a grain of sand can kill you,” an expert previously told NBC Charlotte.

Detectives say they began investigating the location of the suspects south of Troutman after receiving multiple tips from the community.

Experts say fentanyl, 50 times more powerful than heroin, is contributing to the growing opioid crisis.

“We’re seeing a definite uptick in the number of opioid addicts coming through our door,” one expert told NBC Charlotte.

Salisbury police say overdose calls happen just about every day and sometimes several times a day.

Investigators say both suspects have a lengthy record involving drug crimes. Carrigan has also previously been accused of assault and Nardone has been charged with prostitution in the past.

Now, the two are facing a new list of felony charges, including trafficking heroin. They are each being held on a $600,000 bond.

