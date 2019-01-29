BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two women have been charged in connection with the murder of a Burlington man.

Police said they’ve obtained additional arrest warrants now charging Jocelyn Elizabeth Carden, 20, of Burlington and Jacqueline Frost, 23, of Dunn with First Degree Murder.

Carden and Frost were originally charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in connection with the death of Colton Kyle Murray.

The two are among several others who were also arrested and charged in connection with Murray’s murder.

Frost was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under no bond. Carden is in the Alamance County Jail under no bond.