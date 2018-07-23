KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA – Three people have been charged in connection with murder following an Amber Alert for a missing teen.

Virginia State Police said the remains that were found on Saturday are being investigated in connection with the disappearance of Megan L. Metzger, 19, of Appomattox County.

According to WDBJ, police arrested Keelyn R. Codynah, 23, of Spotsylvania, Robert P. Keating, 25, of Spotsylvania and David W. Newton, 20, of Fredericksburg who have been charged with being an accessory to murder.

Police said the arrests and the remains are being investigated into Metzger's disappearance.

