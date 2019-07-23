RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies charged three people accused of sneaking drugs into the Randolph County Detention Center.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says a detention officer began an investigation on July 16 and found Suboxone inside the jail.

Charges were filed against Donald Ezra Leonard, 57, and Martha Upchurch Canoy, 75, on Monday for Felony Aid & Abet Providing Drugs to Inmate and Felony Conspiracy.

The sheriff's office says Robert Wayne Taylor, 54, was also charged with Felony Conspiracy. Before the end of the investigation, he'd been transported back to Piedmont Correctional Center where he was serving a sentence for Felony Breaking and Entering. The sheriff's office says Taylor will be brought back to Randolph County Detention Center to serve his outstanding warrant.

