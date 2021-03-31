3 facing drug charges after AIRBNB was rented out to film music video in High Point: Police

Police also seized 9 guns, none of which they said were stolen, but taken out of precaution due to the level of impairment an potential danger.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people were charged on drugs related charges while at a AIRBNB being rented for a music shoot in High Point Saturday. Police also seized 9 guns, none of which they say were stolen.

According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to Rockford Road in reference to a large gathering with at least 200 people and several cars lining the roadway.

Once on scene, officers detected a very strong odor of fresh and burnt marijuana. Due to this, the AIRBNB and its occupants were detained and a search warrant was applied for and granted.

During the search of the AIRBNB and the occupant's vehicles, seven handguns and two rifles were located, as well as 170.59 grams of marijuana, digital scales, baggies to package marijuana, and other various types of drug paraphernalia, and several different calibers of ammunition, police said.

None of the nine firearms were listed as stolen, however, they were all seized due to the level of impairment and the potential for danger that was caused by the marijuana, according to police.

Charges

Ahmad R Gray (B/M, 22 of Conway, SC) was arrested and charged with Sell or Deliver Control Substance Schedule VI, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. Gray was transported to the police department for processing and taken before the magistrate and received a $5,000 secured bond and placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail.

Anthony W Dupree (B/M 19, of Snowhill, NC) was charged and arrested for Sell or Deliver Control Substance Schedule VI and Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia. Dupree was transported to the police department for processing and taken before the magistrate and received a $2,000 secured bond and was placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail.