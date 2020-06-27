38-year-old man shot, killed in Winston-Salem: Police

Officers responded to N. Liberty St. in reference to the shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Saturday morning according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers responded to N. Liberty St. in reference to the shooting.

Once on scene, officers found Marcus Reid lying in the roadway on 16th, according to police, Reid was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The death of Marcus Reid marks the fourteenth (14h) homicide to occur in Winston-Salem in 2020, as opposed to twelve (12) homicides for the same period of time in 2019.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.