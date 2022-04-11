Road temporarily closed after car wreck in east Greensboro

Greensboro police said East Washington Street is closed between South Benbow Road and Logan Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car accident causes road closures in east Greensboro Monday afternoon.

Greensboro police said East Washington Street is closed between South Benbow Road and Logan Street until further notice.

Officers said they were investigating a car crash in the area. Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area and use a different route of travel.

This story is developing.

