Police were called to East Tenth Street about a shooting on Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot on Monday on East Tenth Street around 10:27 a.m.

Police found Shaheam Eshea Hunter, 30, suffering from a bullet wound in his leg and his upper body.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The cause of this shooting is unknown, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.