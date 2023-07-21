Two arrested for dead, malnourished dogs found at Randolph County home

Joseph Jones, 32, and Charity Wall, 33, were charged and arrested for having multiple abandoned malnourished, and dead dogs inside and outside their home.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man and woman are charged with felony cruelty after abandoned malnourished and dead dogs were found inside and outside their home in Randolph County, deputies say.

On July 12, Randolph County Sheriff's Office helped the Randolph County Animal Services after they responded to a call regarding an aggressive dog on Searcy Road Exit.

When they arrived, the Animal Control Officer located abandoned malnourished dogs outside of the house, two of which were dead.

The caller also reported multiple dogs inside the house with no caregiver.

Contact was made with the homeowner who responded and allowed officers to get inside the home where they found the puppies and the mother. Two of the puppies were dead.

Joseph Kyle Jones, 32, and Charity Michelle Wall, 33, were identified as the current owners of the property and dogs.

Jones and Wall were both charged with nine counts of felony cruelty to animals.

On Wednesday, Jones and Wall were arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center, where they were served warrants. Jones was given a $20,000 bond and Wall was issued a $10,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.