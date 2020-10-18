Person shot, killed in Greensboro following aggravated assault: police

Police said the assault happened in the 4600 block of Hornaday Road and the victim later died from their injuries from the incident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot and later succumbed to their injuries following an aggravated assault incident in Greensboro Sunday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Hornaday Road.

Initially, police said one person was found with injuries from gunfire, but an update from police now states that person has died.

The investigation is ongoing.