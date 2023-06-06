Alamance County man faces four felones after two house break-ins

Detectives used this information and evidence to develop a suspect who is familiar to Deputies, lives in the area, and has a history of similar crimes.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old man is charged with four felonies after breaking into two homes in Elon, Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies began investigating a reported home break-in on the 3300 block of Altmahaw Church Street in Elon on May 16. The next day, deputies got a report of a home break-in in the 3400 block of Altamahaw-Union Ridge Road.

During the investigation, witnesses described the same two people who were seen in the area at the time of both break-ins.

Detectives used this information and evidence to develop a suspect who is familiar to Deputies, lives in the area, and has a history of similar crimes.

Detectives identified one of the suspects as Sebastian Joshua Martin Kinley.

Kinley was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing with another arrested expected soon.

