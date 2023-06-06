Second arrest made in connection to Avon Avenue shooting in Burlington

Burlington police have been searching for the second suspect since February.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — After months of continued investigation into the shooting on Avon Avenue in February, with help from other agencies, Burlington police have arrested the second suspect, 21-year-old Zion Corbett.

Corbett was charged with Felony Probation Violation and Assault With Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent to Kill.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center with a $100,000.

Corbett and Jamel Graham, 22, shot a 31-year-old man on Avon Avenue in Burlington in February. Few days later, the victim was released from the hospital expected to make full recovery.

Additional charges for both suspects are possible.

