Amber Alert Canceled for 1-year-old girl missing in North Carolina

Mint Hill police have since found the Lilliana Lemmond safe. Officers are still looking for Jeremy Lemmond who is being accused of abducting the little girl.

MINT HILL, N.C. — The Mint Hill Police Department said a one-year-old reported missing on Saturday has been found.

Mint Hill is about 20 minutes from Charlotte.

Officers are still looking for 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond who is being accused of abducting Lilliana Josephine Lemmond. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Lemmond was last seen at 5332 Quail Ridge Dr. Mint Hill, NC 28227. Police he could be driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

Police said, Lilliana, is a white female, approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. White pajamas with blue and pink animals.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Mint Hill Police Dept. immediately at (704) 889-2231, or call 911 or *HP.