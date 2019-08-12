GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say 1 person has been arrested after stealing an ambulance in city limits.

Police say a chase began and ended on Business Highway 85 in a crash.

We're sending a crew out to the scene now and we will update you as more details develop.

One suspect arrested after stealing ambulance in Greensboro

