APEX, N.C. — Apex police Capt. Ann Stephens was on the receiving end of a scam phone call on Tuesday. The police department posted a video to its Facebook page documenting her experience with the caller.

One caller said there were 25 illegal bank accounts open under her name. Another said she is charged with money laundering and drug trafficking.

“I have a hard time believing a drug dealer supplies his social security number to somebody,” Stephens told the caller.

Depending on who Stephens was speaking with, she was told she had anywhere from two to 25 charges pending against her social security number. She was told that local deputies would arrest her if she didn’t comply.

“The sheriff’s department is not coming to get me. I’m pretty sure of that,” Stephens said.

The callers asked her to verify information like the last four digits of her social security number, her home address, and how many bank accounts she owned.

The only information Stephens provided was an address, which is actually the address for the Apex Police Department.

“Folks, these are scam calls,” Stephens said. “Don’t ever give out your information. Don’t ever verify information, even if they have it. That information can be found on the web.

“They’re all scammers. Just hang up on them, or have a little fun.”

