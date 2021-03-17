Mother's boyfriend arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in face in Winston-Salem

Tyshaun Crump was found and arrested in connection to the shooting Friday in Albemarle, N.C. He is being held in the Stanly County jail under a $100,000 bond.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After a 4-year-old was shot in his face in Winston-Salem, the child’s mother’s boyfriend has been arrested.

Tyshaun Grant Crump, 38, had a gun in the home and did not secure it, police said. On May 8, 2020, at about 12:40 p.m., an 8-year-old sibling of the victim found the gun and accidentally shot his brother, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department was called to the home in the 200 block of Countryside Court for reports of the shooting. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to his face. Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services took the boy to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. Medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center performed emergency surgery and the child was in stable, but critical condition, officials said.

At the time of the initial investigation, police said Crump was the boyfriend of the children’s mother, 30-year-old Mayannah Shawnee Hall.

Detectives got a warrant on Jan. 12, charging Crump with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Crump was found and arrested Friday in Albemarle, N.C. He is being held in the Stanly County jail under a $100,000 bond.