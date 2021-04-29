Standoff ends after sergeant killed, K-9 deputy wounded in barricade situation in Boone

Watauga County Emergency Services officials confirmed Thursday morning the standoff has ended.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Watauga County Emergency Services officials confirmed early Thursday morning that an hours-long standoff situation in Boone has ended. Officials said a Watauga County sheriff's deputy was killed and a K-9 deputy was shot.

Deputies were called to a home on Hardaman Circle Wednesday morning after the homeowner and his family didn't appear at work or answer telephone calls.

A sheriff's statement says Sgt. Chris Ward and his canine deputy were shot when they entered the home. Authorities say other deputies pulled Ward out, but he died at a hospital. The wounded dog was still in the house as the standoff continued. No word on the dog's condition since the standoff has ended.

Dozens of law enforcement squads formed a procession to escort fallen sergeant Ward through Boone Thursday morning.