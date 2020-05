Officers discovered Warren Frederick Mebane, 49, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Burlington Police Department said the shooting Tuesday occurred on Evans Street. Officers discovered Warren Frederick Mebane, 49, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.