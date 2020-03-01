GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a firearms store has been hit by burglars for a second time, in the exact same manner.
Police say suspects plowed a vehicle into a wall at Atlas Firearms early Thursday morning. Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. GPD says the suspects stole multiple weapons from the store and took off in a dark-colored sports utility vehicle. Today, a truck is sitting in front of the boarded-up wall. Police say they don't have suspect information at this time.
Six months ago, the store was burglarized in the very same manner.
RELATED: Guns Stolen After SUV Plows Into Greensboro Firearms Store: Police
Police say in June, suspects crashed a white SUV into the store and stole several guns. They arrested a teenager for the crime.
Police haven't said if the cases are connected.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
RELATED: Teen Arrested in Greensboro Firearms Store Burglary: Police