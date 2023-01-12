Card skimmers found at Greensboro Walmart stores, police say

Greensboro police have not said what locations the card skimmers were found or if anyone has reported fraudulent activity on their card.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Thursday that card skimmers have been located at Walmart stores in Greensboro.

This comes a little more than a week after High Point police said they were investigating card skimmers found at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street.

Greensboro police have not said what locations the card skimmers were found or if anyone has reported fraudulent activity on their card.

"We have found a few at Greensboro Walmart stores and are currently working with other agencies for follow-up," a Greensboro police spokesperson told us.

An employee spotted one of the skimmers at a High Point store.

"These things are literally just like a face plate overlay. They are fairly thin plastic and they just snap over. They look just like the device itself," Lt. Kim Rieson with HPPD said.

In the High Point cases, police said victims reported theft on their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

If you have any information for police, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

