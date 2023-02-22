Security video shows thieves stealing several cars off Lexington dealership lot

Camaros, Corvettes, and more were stolen right off the lot. But the crooks didn't hit the dealership just once.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A car dealership in Lexington is picking up the pieces after they were broken into on Sunday. The thieves took off with seven cars in total.

Security footage caught it all at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington. The suspects rode off in Corvettes, Camaros, and a BMW, stealing more than $300,000 worth of new cars - and they didn't just hit the dealership once; they came back in the same night and stole more cars.

Now, the dealership employees just want the suspects caught.

"This is crazy. I didn't think it was real life at first," said General Manager Chris Clark. "We got a call that said we have been broken into - didn’t know what to expect.”

An employee noticed the damage - barely missing the suspects by an hour.

"My girlfriend was actually the one that noticed. She said, 'The door is broken,' and when I took a look, I knew right then, the glass was gone. The whole glass is broken. I knew the cars are gone," said car dealer Dakota Willingham.

Security footage showed what happened.

"They come through the door, disconnected the internet for everything, disconnected all of the ports, and then went in and broke into the key machine, which is a lock box, and stole multiple keys. That happened around 2:23 a.m. They chose to come back around 5:58 a.m. and get some more keys, come back into the building, and do it again," Clark said.

Clark said not only did the thieves get away with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cars, but they also left a lot of damage.

He said the group used a large crowbar to get into the building and into the key machine. Then each person took a car.

"This is 6 a.m. - you can see, he's here. Here's over here in this one. You have two over here who haven't left yet," Clark points out in the security video.

The dealership employees said it's frustrating especially because it's the end of the month and they were hoping to drive more sales.

"We are very frustrated...we're trying to sell cars and make a living, and having to deal with this is not exciting," Clark said.