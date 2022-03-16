STOLEN GAS | Crooks get away with 400 gallons from High Point gas station

Police said someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle at the gas station after 11 p.m. Monday. One man was inside the car and another was outside.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With the average price of gas at $4/gallon these days, it appears crooks are getting creative.

Police said someone stole 400 gallons of gas from a High Point gas station. The gas was valued at $1,200.

On Monday, officers got a call around 11:10 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle at the Bizzy Bee/BP gas station on North Main Street.

Police said a witness reported seeing a gold Hyundai Sonata occupied by one man and another man standing outside the car. An employee told WFMY News 2 the men were there for about 45 minutes.

It was later reported that over 400 gallons were stolen.