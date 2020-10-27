'You're stooping real low' | Car parts stolen from vehicles meant for families in need

Catalytic converters were stolen from six cars donated to the Wheels 4 Hope organization. The non-profit says it was already low on donations before the theft.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit needs the community’s help.

Thieves snuck into the Wheels 4 Hope car lot and stole parts from several cars set to go to families in need.

Wheels 4 Hope takes donated cars, fixes them up and gives them to community members in need.



But for the third time someone stole catalytic converters from those donated cars.

Wheels 4 Hope assistant director, Adriane Singleton’s personal car was tampered with along with 6 others.

“When I came in Monday I noticed my own vehicle was propped up,” Singleton said. “I knew right away it was a catalytic converter.”

The other donated vehicles were intended for 13 families without reliable transportation.

“You’re stooping real low," Singleton said. "You’re already stooping low because you’re taking from a non-profit.

The Greensboro non-profit has helped nearly 400 families get a set of wheels since 2012.

"It’s a sense of ownership for our families," Singleton said. "A lot of them have gone through lots of transitions in their life and to own something is valuable for all of us."

The non-profit is low on car donations, and staff said it’ll cost several hundred dollars a piece to replace the missing parts.

“We need cars yesterday and immediately for families,” Singleton said. “We don’t’ want families waiting 100 days to receive their car. They save up $500 for their car and expect their car."

The non-profit has plans to beef up security and add cameras.