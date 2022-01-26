Dead body found in High Point Wednesday sparks homicide investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A body was found in the middle of a street in High Point Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
High Point police got a call about a body found in the road at a dead-end intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive around 10:28 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the roadway.
Officers are currently investigating this incident as a homicide. No more information is available, and the next of kin has not been notified.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.