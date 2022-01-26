Dead body found in High Point Wednesday sparks homicide investigation

High Point police got a call about a body found in the road at a dead-end intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive around 10:28 a.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A body was found in the middle of a street in High Point Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

High Point police got a call about a body found in the road at a dead-end intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive around 10:28 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the roadway.

Officers are currently investigating this incident as a homicide. No more information is available, and the next of kin has not been notified.

This investigation is ongoing.