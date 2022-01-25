Person taken to hospital after shooting at Four Seasons Town Center Tuesday night

Police are looking for 3 suspects in connection with this incident who could potentially be juveniles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to a hospital after someone called about hearing gunshots at Four Seasons Town Center on Tuesday evening.

Greensboro police got a call around 6:45 p.m. about a possible shooting. Shortly after, someone took a victim to Moses Cone Hospital.

Officers said the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they found out the shooting took place at Four Seasons Town Center.

The suspects in connection with this shooting are being described as possible juveniles. Police reports said they were wearing all black, with one of them wearing gray sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing.