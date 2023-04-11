Winston-Salem police investigating 4 dead after shooting on Brookhill Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are on the scene of a death investigation where four people were shot in Winston-Salem Tuesday.
Winston-Salem police confirmed that four people are dead after a shooting on Brookhill Drive.
This story is developing.
Check back for updates.
