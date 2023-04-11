x
Crime

Winston-Salem police investigating 4 dead after shooting on Brookhill Drive

Detectives are on the scene of a death investigation where four people are dead on Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are on the scene of a death investigation where four people were shot in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

Winston-Salem police confirmed that four people are dead after a shooting on Brookhill Drive.

This story is developing.

Check back for updates.  

