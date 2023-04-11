Winston-Salem police investigating 4 dead after shooting on Brookhill Drive

Detectives are on the scene of a death investigation where four people are dead on Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are on the scene of a death investigation where four people were shot in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

Winston-Salem police confirmed that four people are dead after a shooting on Brookhill Drive.

This story is developing.

Check back for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

BREAKING: Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting where 4 people died on Brookhill Drive. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9s16ln0y7y — Sydni Moore (@sydnimooretv) April 11, 2023