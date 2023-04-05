Business robbed at gunpoint on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dig Deep Sports Lounge on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, Greensboro police said.
Officers responded to the robbery just after 1:50 a.m.
They said five men took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and ran away. They were described as wearing black jackets.
This investigation is ongoing.
