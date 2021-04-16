Man killed in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is dead and another injured after a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police said.
Officers were called to the shooting shortly after 9 a.m. on Piedmont Circle. Investigators learned a car drove by a group of people and started firing shots. Police said two men were shot. EMS took them to a nearby hospital.
One of the victims, identified as 32-year-old Nashawn Sanders, died from his injuries.
The other victim was released from the hospital.
Police said this is the eighth homicide to happen in 2021, as compared to five homicides for the same time period in 2020.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, en Español at (336) 728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.