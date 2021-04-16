Man killed in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said someone fired shots into a group of people, killing 32-year-old Nashawn Sanders and injuring another man.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is dead and another injured after a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting shortly after 9 a.m. on Piedmont Circle. Investigators learned a car drove by a group of people and started firing shots. Police said two men were shot. EMS took them to a nearby hospital.

One of the victims, identified as 32-year-old Nashawn Sanders, died from his injuries.

The other victim was released from the hospital.

Police said this is the eighth homicide to happen in 2021, as compared to five homicides for the same time period in 2020.