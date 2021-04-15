High Point man dies following Greensboro shooting: police

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Merritt Drive Thursday afternoon, police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway following a Greensboro shooting that left a man dead.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Merritt Drive Thursday afternoon.

Once on scene, officers found Eugenais Jimmy Pierre, 31, of High Point with a gunshot wound.

Pierre was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.