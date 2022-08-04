Downtown Greensboro vandalism suspect identified through Crime Stoppers tip

Police are still trying to identify the woman involved in the downtown vandalism.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police obtained warrants on Thursday for one of two suspects who they said vandalized several downtown buildings in July.

36-year-old Jesse Dillon Boutchyard of Durham is wanted for eight counts of willful and wanton injury to real property.

Police said Boutchyard and one other person sprayed graffiti on eight buildings downtown.

Investigators said Boutchyard was identified through a Crime Stoppers tip after surveillance images were released.