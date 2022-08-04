Downtown Greensboro vandalism suspect identified through Crime Stoppers tip

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police obtained warrants on Thursday for one of two suspects who they said vandalized several downtown buildings in July.
36-year-old Jesse Dillon Boutchyard of Durham is wanted for eight counts of willful and wanton injury to real property.
Police said Boutchyard and one other person sprayed graffiti on eight buildings downtown.
Investigators said Boutchyard was identified through a Crime Stoppers tip after surveillance images were released.
The Durham Police Department is attempting to serve the warrants to Boutchyard. They are asking for help identifying the woman who was with him. If you know who she is, call their Crime Stoppers tip line at 919-683-1200.