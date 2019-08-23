ATLANTA, Georgia — A 2018 Elon graduate died after his mother allegedly shot and killed him.

Police say Chris Edwards and his sister Erin were shot by their mother Marsha, before she killed herself Wednesday night.

Georgia police were called to their townhome for a wellness check when they found the bodies.

Chris aspired to be a journalist, recently attending the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention.

Investigators haven't identified a motive yet.

