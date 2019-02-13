APEX, N.C. — The FBI says a Top Ten Fugitive was shot and killed in North Carolina.

The FBI says Greg Allen Carlson was wanted in connection with multiple armed sexual assaults in the Los Angeles, California area. Carlson was placed on the FBI's Top Ten Fugitives list in September 2018.

On Wednesday, the FBI and Apex Police Department followed up on information about Carlson staying at the Woodspring Suites on Lufkin Road in Apex.

The FBI says Carlson was shot and killed while FBI agents and Apex Police tried taking him into custody. The FBI says Carlson was armed during this encounter.

The FBI says the shooting will be investigated by an incident review team, which is protocol.

