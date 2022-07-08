Former Executive Director of Eden Chamber of Commerce pleads guilty to embezzlement

A superior court judge sentenced Jennifer Marie Barton, 48, pleaded guilty to seven counts of felony larceny by an employee and obtaining property by false pretense.

EDEN, N.C. — The former Executive Director of Eden Chamber of Commerce pled guilty to embezzlement.

On June 29, Jennifer Marie Barton, 48, pled guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to seven counts of felony larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretense.

A superior court judge sentenced Barton to two consecutive active sentences for a total minimum of one year to a maximum of 2 years and 10 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

The district attorney said Barton will have to serve at least one year behind bars before being eligible for release. A judge also said that she must pay $24,686.40 of restitution to the Eden Chamber of Commerce, which she already paid on the day she was sentenced.

Barton stole a substantial amount of money from the Chamber of Commerce. On August 19, 2021, the board of directors called the Eden Police Department after finding out about it.

After an investigation, detectives found evidence dating back to June 2020 of Barton embezzling $24,686.40 from the chamber.

The district attorney in the case released a statement about those involved in the investigation.

“The Eden Chamber of Commerce has been serving businesses and the community of Eden well since 1955. This unfortunate incident is not a reflection of their long and distinguished service, and I am thankful for the vital role the Chamber serves in promoting economic vitality in Eden. I commend the Board of Directors for immediately notifying the Eden Police Department after discovering Barton’s crimes and for their complete cooperation. I would also like to thank Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson, Detective Aubrie Stoneman, and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Reese for ensuring that Barton was held accountable for her actions and for recovering the embezzled funds for the Chamber of Commerce."

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.