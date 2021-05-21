Former Thomasville church secretary-treasurer accused of embezzling over $150,000

Betty Fowler Collins, 79, was accused of embezzling over $150,000 over a ten-year plus time span from Liberty Baptist Church.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A former church secretary-treasurer is facing charges after she was accused of embezzling over $150,000 from the church she worked at, according to investigators.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Betty Fowler Collins, 79, was accused of embezzling over $150,000 over a ten-year plus time span from Liberty Baptist Church in Thomasville.

Investigators said Collins was arrested with warrants drawn by the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said she is facing charges for embezzlement in excess of $150,000 and 8 counts of forgery.

Officials said the arrest was a result of an investigation that started in March and spanned back to 2009.

