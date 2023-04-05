Forsyth County law enforcement agencies crack down on drug trafficking and gun violence

Multiple law enforcement agencies target drug trafficking and gun crimes in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County law enforcement agencies joined forces with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to announce their efforts put forth in an investigation tackling violent crime in the Winston-Salem area.

Together, law enforcement officers and the ATF helped to seize illegal drugs, cash, and guns in the area after a months-long operation that began on Oct. 3, 2022.

Approximately 70 suspects were arrested and the following items were seized:

4,300 grams of methamphetamine

5,700 grams of fentanyl

6,700 grams of marijuana

1,600 grams of cocaine

More than 70 firearms

Officials say nearly 30 of the firearms seized were linked to violent crimes in the area.

Agents and officers coordinated more than 150 successful operations during the initiative as they focused on identifying and apprehending individuals believed to be responsible for drug trafficking, illegal firearms possession, and violent gun crime.

Law Enforcement Officers Respond

“Our Task Force Officers are continually working to keep the citizens of Winston-Salem safe,” said Winston Salem Police Chief William Penn, Jr. “I'm proud of our multi-agency partnership to proactively combat gun violence in our city. I think it's important for citizens to know that we are constantly strategizing how to attack gun violence. Even if they don't see it, our men and women are doing everything possible to keep our communities safe.”

“The success of this initiative proves - yet again - that we are unquestionably stronger, safer, and better when we work together,” said Forysth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

“This strategy is working and we’re proud of the results,” said ATF SAC Mims. “Other cities have noticed the impact as well and we’ll see this initiative used as a template and implemented in areas across the country that are facing similar public safety issues.”

Law enforcement agencies said they plan to keep the initiative in place as an ongoing strategy to help address violent crime and drug trafficking.