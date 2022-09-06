Man shot to death in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot dead in Gibsonville on Thursday. Deputies are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.
Guilford County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Saddlebranch Drive around 1:30 a.m.
When they got there, they found Jason Erik Liles. Deputies said he'd been shot multiple times.
Deputies worked to save Liles' life but said he died at a nearby hospital.
Further information wasn't immediately available. Officials said they're still investigating.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information in the case to come forward. If you have a tip that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.