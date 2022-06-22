'Slurred speech, nodding off,' court documents reveal woman charged with DWI was on methadone when she hit NCDOT truck

A child is in critical condition after a crash in Lexington that also injured three other kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was charged with driving while impaired after police said she hit a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck.

It happened Tuesday at 10 a.m., near Fairview Drive in Lexington. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators said the driver was high on drugs at the time.

Officers on the scene said Amber Whitaker failed to stop at a stop sign held by a transportation worker. It states she then crashed into the back of the truck.

Officers said Whitaker admitted to taking 200 milligrams of methadone, had a slow and slurred speech, and was nodding off during questioning.

Police also found Xanax in the car.

The four kids in the car that crashed are ages 3 to 15 and all suffered severe injuries. One of which is in critical condition.

Whitaker is charged with DWI and reckless driving. Police said more charges are expected.

There was an NCDOT transportation worker in the truck at the time of the crash. The worker was not injured but NCDOT Division Maintenance Engineer, John Rhyne, said he sees people drive into work zones more often than they would like.

He said as summer travel and construction ramp up, this is a reminder to take it slow.

"I always say when I'm talking to the public, 'please pay attention, when you drive through a work zone, when you see those orange signs, become a little bit more alert, put that phone down, there's somebody's father, there's somebody's mother standing out there on the side of the road trying to do their job,'" said Rhyne.

Whittaker got out of jail Wednesday morning after posting a $500 bond. Her next court date is set for July 20.