Over 300 grams of drugs seized after search warrant in Rockingham County

Officers found grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin inside of the home.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a residence on Ruffin Road on July 21.

258 grams of Fentanyl/Cocaine mix, 14 grams of Fentanyl, 6 grams of Heroin, 10 grams of Cocaine, 7 grams of Crack Cocaine, over $7,300 in U.S. currency and 3 firearms were seized as a result of this search.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website, the amount of Fentanyl seized in this search warrant is enough to kill 139,000 people, which is more than the total population of Rockingham County.

The drugs seized as a result of this search warrant have a combined estimated street value of $100,000.

Robert Deangelo Reid, 32, was arrested for:

trafficking in opium level 3

trafficking in cocaine level 2

trafficking in opium level 1

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession with intent to manufacture

sell and deliver cocaine

maintaining a dwelling to sell drugs

Reid was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $1,000,000 bond.

John Henry Adams, 35, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. He was also taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.