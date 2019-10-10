GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from the Phillips Avenue area Wednesday night.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, a call came in about the abduction around 6:33 p.m.

The missing child, Ahlora Lindiment, is described as 2' tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans, and possibly white sandals.

Police said Lindiment was abducted by a black woman in her 20's who is about 5'6" tall weighing 135 pounds. She is believed to have her hair in a ponytail.

The alleged abductor was last seen wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops, and a gold chain.

If you have any information call 911 or Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE