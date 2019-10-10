GREENSBORO, N.C. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to finding 3-year-old, Ahlora Lindiment who was abducted from a playground.

On Thursday, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott made an emotional plea to the community for information to find her.

“We’ve got to work as a community to bring this child home,” said Chief Scott.

Greensboro Police said more than 100 officers are working to find Ahlora who was reported missing Wednesday night by her mother. Police said she was abducted while playing at a playground at the Claremont Courts Apartment Complex on Patio Place near Phillips Avenue in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Investigators said along with Greensboro Police, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro Fire, Guilford EMS, and the FBI are working to bring Ahlora home.

Chief Scott, said, “Unfortunately, this moved from a missing child to an abducted child investigation,” within the hours she was reported missing.

Investigators have now named a woman seen in a surveillance photo near the Claremont Courts Apartment’s playground as a suspect in the case.

“She is the key. We must locate her,” said Chief Scott.

He also said, “She was acting very suspicious while interacting with adults and children at the playground.”

Greensboro Police want to question a woman captured in a surveillance photo who could have information about the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment.

Police said there is surveillance video but the photo is the best image of the suspect. They also said they have not released the video at this time.

Investigators have searched every vacant business and apartment within a mile radius of where Ahlora was abducted.

The FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team is also helping in the search.

“She is Greensboro’s little girl,” said Chief Scott while talking about every effort to bring her home.

“Every minute this child is not with us, she’s in danger.”

Missing child posters are being sent to almost every business in the state.

“I’m asking the businesses in Greensboro to print that flyer and make it visible. Let’s put this in every place we can and share it on social media,” said Chief Scott.

Police said they also plan to re-interview witnesses and that their officers are being very vigilant.

However, he said the community is vital for giving them the information they need to find Ahlora.

“My plea to you as the community is to help us. Anything that you may know or that you think happened to report it.”

MISSING CHILD DESCRIPTION

The missing child, Ahlora Lindiment, is described as 2' tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans, and possibly white sandals.

ABDUCTOR DESCRIPTION

Police said her abductor is described as a black woman in her 20's who is about 5'6" tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She is believed to have her hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe on one leg and a white stripe on the other, dark flip flops, and a gold chain.

Police release photo of woman who could have information about missing 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment

SPECIAL TIP LINE

The Greensboro Police Department has created a special tip line, call 336-574-4035 with any information that you have that could help them with their search to bring Ahlora home.

