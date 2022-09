Police said the suspect approached the drive-thru window demanding money while showing their gun.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m.

Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money.

They were given the money and left the scene.

There are no reported injuries.