GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a man died Friday morning after someone shot him in his home. Police say Anthony Devaris Walker, 33, is the person who was killed.

The shooting happened on Woodmere Drive just after 3 a.m. Emergency crews rushed Walker to the hospital, but were unable to save him. Walker's uncle told WFMY News 2 someone burst into their home and shot his nephew three times in the chest.

He also says the child inside the house during the shooting was Walker's 3-year-old son who has autism. The child wasn't hurt.

Investigators are still collecting evidence and haven't shared information about a potential suspect.

