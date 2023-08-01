Greensboro man wanted for shooting in Martinsville, VA, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Virginia are looking for a Greensboro man accused of firing multiple rounds at a man, shooting him in the hand Sunday morning.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 10:48 a.m. about a shooting on the 600 block of Price Hairston Lane in Martinsville, VA. When deputies arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Deangelo Hairston with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Deputies said Hairston was taken to a local medical center, where he was treated and released.
After an investigation, detectives identified James Bearvie Hylton IV of Greensboro as the suspect who came to the victim's home and fired multiple rounds. Investigators said when Hylton IV knocked on the door, he had a gun in his hand and as soon as Hairston opened the door, he fired his gun and hit Hairston in the hand.
Henry County deputies said Hylton IV is currently wanted and is facing the following charges:
- Malicious wounding
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
When investigators processed the scene for evidence, they said they found approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine and a small quantity of cocaine. Four handguns were also found at the scene that were collected with the illegal narcotics, according to deputies.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone having information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of James Bearvie Hylton IV is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.