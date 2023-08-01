Greensboro man wanted for shooting in Martinsville, VA, deputies say

Virginia deputies said James Bearvie Hylton IV of Greensboro is wanted for shooting a man in the hand in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Virginia are looking for a Greensboro man accused of firing multiple rounds at a man, shooting him in the hand Sunday morning.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 10:48 a.m. about a shooting on the 600 block of Price Hairston Lane in Martinsville, VA. When deputies arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Deangelo Hairston with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Deputies said Hairston was taken to a local medical center, where he was treated and released.

After an investigation, detectives identified James Bearvie Hylton IV of Greensboro as the suspect who came to the victim's home and fired multiple rounds. Investigators said when Hylton IV knocked on the door, he had a gun in his hand and as soon as Hairston opened the door, he fired his gun and hit Hairston in the hand.

Henry County deputies said Hylton IV is currently wanted and is facing the following charges:

Malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

When investigators processed the scene for evidence, they said they found approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine and a small quantity of cocaine. Four handguns were also found at the scene that were collected with the illegal narcotics, according to deputies.

This investigation is ongoing.