Greensboro police investigate aggravated assault near E. Bessemer and Wendover Avenue

The investigation started early Sunday morning. Police have not yet released much information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police started the new year investigating an aggravated assault early Sunday morning.

Police said Goldsboro Street is closed between East Bessemer Avenue and East Wendover Avenue, due to the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Further down Wendover Avenue, police tape lined a block near Latham Park.

It is near several neighborhoods and businesses.

Greensboro Police communications said it was all part of the same investigation, but did not provide any more information.

Police also have not yet released information on a victim or what may have happened.

It's unclear how long the road closures will last.