Greensboro Police investigate overnight shootings

Greensboro Police said the two separate incidents happened before midnight Friday and just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight. The police department has not said the incidents are connected.

The first shooting happened just before midnight Friday.

Police said they responded to the area of Charlotte Street and North Raleigh Street in reference to a shooting victim around 11:34 p.m. Friday.

The victim is at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, when police said they responded to the 4000 block of McIntosh Street in reference to a shooting.

Police said they found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital.

Police said both incidents are under investigation.