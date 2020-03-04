GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man died, Thursday evening.

Greensboro police said the shooting happened on Creek Ridge Road.

Police found one man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the car was parked in the driveway of the home on Creek Ridge Road.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Zane Crosson.

Police said the shooter ran away from the shooting after the incident happened.

Investigators said Crosson was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

