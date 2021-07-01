x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Greensboro police investigating after person shot on Battleground Avenue

Police said the victim has life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after they said someone was shot in the 2800 block of Battleground Avenue.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday. Police said officers responded to the scene and found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Police said the suspect was a man wearing a green winter coat with a hood. He ran away on foot. 

Police haven't given further information and said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Related Articles