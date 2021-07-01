Greensboro police investigating after person shot on Battleground Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after they said someone was shot in the 2800 block of Battleground Avenue.
It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday. Police said officers responded to the scene and found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police said the suspect was a man wearing a green winter coat with a hood. He ran away on foot.
Police haven't given further information and said the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.