GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that has left a person injured following reports of gunfire.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2400-block of Lake Brandt Place.

Once on scene, officers located a person with injuries. The assault remains under investigation, police said.